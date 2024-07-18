Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.85

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 13099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

