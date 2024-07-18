Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Helical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 235 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.50. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65).

Get Helical alerts:

About Helical

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.