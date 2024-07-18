Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.50) to GBX 280 ($3.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.
Helical Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 235 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.50. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 181 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80 ($3.65).
