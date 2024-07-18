Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$173.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.08. Hemisphere Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.87.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.29806 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

