Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.29806 EPS for the current year.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.
