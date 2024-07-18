Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSY. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.44. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $248.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

