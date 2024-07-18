Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Citigroup

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $204.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.65.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.