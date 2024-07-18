Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

