Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Hexcel has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

