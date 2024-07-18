HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.5 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HXPLF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
