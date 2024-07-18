HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.5 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXPLF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

