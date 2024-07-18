High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HITI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

