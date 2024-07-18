High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Report on High Tide
High Tide Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.