Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 91.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

