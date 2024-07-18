Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $475,073,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,221,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $219.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.