Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.98

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 163264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,716 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after buying an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

