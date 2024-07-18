Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.77

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.77 and last traded at $145.54, with a volume of 8216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.