Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 4.3 %

HWM opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

