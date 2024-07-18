Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.