HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $789.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

