Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 518.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

