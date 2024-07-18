iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,013.0 days.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

