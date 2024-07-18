IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

