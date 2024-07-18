ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 29,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 48.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 54.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 63.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 29,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

IBN opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

