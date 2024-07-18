iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iHuman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IH opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.
iHuman Company Profile
