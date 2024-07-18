iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IH opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

