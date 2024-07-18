Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,007 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

