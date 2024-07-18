Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,779 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

