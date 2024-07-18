Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,357,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 379,223 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 99,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

