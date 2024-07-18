Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Myers Industries worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,350,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

