Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $958.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

