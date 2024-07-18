Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PC Connection by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

