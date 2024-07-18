Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.1 %

UNFI opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNFI

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.