Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,009 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

