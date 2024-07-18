Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,104 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,815,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 739,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $20,481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

