Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 825 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thryv were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thryv

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.