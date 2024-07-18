Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $100,120,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $264,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $119.89 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

