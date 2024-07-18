Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ PI opened at $171.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $1,166,160.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $68,211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $25,747,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

