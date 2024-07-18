Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

INDB opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.