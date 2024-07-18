Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 319,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 187,558 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Indivior by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

