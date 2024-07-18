Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 4.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.10. 122,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 651,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Innodata Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

