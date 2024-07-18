Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

