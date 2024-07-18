Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CFO Acquires 352,941 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael C. James purchased 352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $59,999.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,239.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. Equities research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

