Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CFO Acquires 352,941 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael C. James purchased 352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $59,999.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,239.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.88.
LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. Equities research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.
