Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

