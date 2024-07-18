Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,373.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.4 %

EVER opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

