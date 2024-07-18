Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells 11,237 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HNI

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.