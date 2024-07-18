Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,657,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,849,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

JFrog Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.