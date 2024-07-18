Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,327,631.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $160.68 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

