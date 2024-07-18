Inspire Investing LLC Buys 544 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

