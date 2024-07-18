Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,065,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Glaukos stock opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $126.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

