Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $77,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.58.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

