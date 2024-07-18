Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,287 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

