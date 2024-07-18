Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

