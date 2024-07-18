Inspire Investing LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

