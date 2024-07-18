Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 54.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

